Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LRCDF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

OTCMKTS LRCDF traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

