Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jun 2nd, 2022

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LRCDF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

OTCMKTS LRCDF traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

