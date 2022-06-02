Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

