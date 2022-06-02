Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCDF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.