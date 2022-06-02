Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Raised to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LRCDF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.74. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

