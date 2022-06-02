Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRCDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Europe began coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

