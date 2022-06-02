Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRCDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Europe began coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.