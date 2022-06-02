Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.36.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.62. 191,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,729. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.11. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

