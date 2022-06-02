Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.36.

Shares of TSE:LB traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.62. 191,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

