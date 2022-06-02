Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.36.

LB traded up C$0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.62. 191,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,729. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.29. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

