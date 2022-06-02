Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$39.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.36.

LB traded up C$0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.62. 191,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$36.54 and a 12-month high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

