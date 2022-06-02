Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$43.00 at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.36.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.57 on Thursday, hitting C$42.62. 191,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,729. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.11. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.54 and a 1-year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

