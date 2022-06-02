Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. Lazard has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 206,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after acquiring an additional 150,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares during the period.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

