LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCII shares. MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE:LCII opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.43.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.