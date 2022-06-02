Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Legend Biotech by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 543,026 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Legend Biotech by 367.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 543,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 427,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $13,623,000.

LEGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.