Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Lemonade has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $115.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

