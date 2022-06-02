Leslie Trigg Sells 30,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,929.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Leslie Trigg sold 909 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $23,961.24.

On Monday, May 2nd, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,076,100.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $144,404.87.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,743. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Outset Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Outset Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on OM. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

