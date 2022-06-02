Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $40,958,000 after buying an additional 1,647,540 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $42,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

