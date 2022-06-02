Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,782. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.85.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $93,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

