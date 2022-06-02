LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get LG Display alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 1,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. LG Display has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LG Display will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

About LG Display (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.