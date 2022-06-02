LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 13.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 24.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in LG Display by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. LG Display has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

