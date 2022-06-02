Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Li Auto by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,546.00 and a beta of 1.75. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

