Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.52.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,546.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after buying an additional 12,388,725 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,102,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,126,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

