Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.43.
Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.45. 5,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $194.05.
In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
