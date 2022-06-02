Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.69 million, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 75.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Limoneira by 29.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

