Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded by CIBC

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEV. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Lion Electric stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 422,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,940. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lion Electric by 1,653.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

