Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total transaction of $7,679,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,017,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $153.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.90. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.04 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

