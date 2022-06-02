LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LIQT. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $10.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.89.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 84.59% and a negative net margin of 69.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 1,375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,926,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Buehler bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,035,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,955,000 shares of company stock worth $1,977,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 37,904 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 14.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 466,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 58,905 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 422,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 126,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

