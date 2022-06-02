Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Lowered to $119.00 at Wolfe Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.
Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $94.51 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $7,537,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,156,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock valued at $128,340,129. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,966,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,086,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
