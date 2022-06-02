LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.44.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17.
In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
About LiveRamp (Get Rating)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
