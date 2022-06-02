LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

