loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

LDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $850.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.21. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $767,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $796,500.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.