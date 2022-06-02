loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.68.

LDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE LDI opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that loanDepot will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,571.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $796,500.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

