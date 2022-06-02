Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) VP Yves Perron Acquires 3,650 Shares

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) VP Yves Perron bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $20,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,324.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LOOP stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 69,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,730. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loop Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $19.50 price target on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

