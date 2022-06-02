LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. TheStreet upgraded LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in LSI Industries by 113.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth $1,184,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

