LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NYSE:LTC opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.