Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.50.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $12.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.58. 4,259,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,594. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.95. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,727,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

