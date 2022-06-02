Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

LUMN opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 95,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 421.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 793,100 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.