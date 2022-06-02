Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.54.

M stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

