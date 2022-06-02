Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 45,883 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $110.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

