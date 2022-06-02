Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,556. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 278,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96,417 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 836,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after buying an additional 148,421 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 176,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

