Makita Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Makita in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

MKTAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.93. Makita has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

