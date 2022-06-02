Makita Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Makita in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.
MKTAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
About Makita (Get Rating)
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Makita (MKTAY)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.