Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

TSE:MFC opened at C$23.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.18. The company has a market cap of C$44.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$21.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 21.9300004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$365,646.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at C$295,227.15. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$313,411.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$393,621.20.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

