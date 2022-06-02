Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) versus Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Financial Survey

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -0.83% -0.68% -0.31% Marathon Digital -68.64% 19.68% 12.54%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ooma and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 1 5 0 2.83 Marathon Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ooma currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.36%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $53.60, suggesting a potential upside of 481.34%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Ooma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ooma and Marathon Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $192.29 million 1.77 -$1.75 million ($0.06) -234.33 Marathon Digital $150.46 million 6.51 -$36.17 million ($1.34) -6.88

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.65, meaning that its stock price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Ooma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; Ooma Telo basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the Unites States; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; and Ooma Telo 4G, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma 4G Cellular Adapter and battery back-up. In addition, the company offers Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

