Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,221 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $10,976,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 259.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 171,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

MRVI opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.