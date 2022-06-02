MariMed (MRMD) vs. Its Competitors Critical Analysis

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MariMed to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% MariMed Competitors 1,049.13% -154.97% 151.76%

This table compares MariMed and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million $7.22 million 31.02 MariMed Competitors $238.91 million -$56.08 million -7.47

MariMed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 MariMed Competitors 285 692 690 31 2.28

MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 262.90%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 119.97%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MariMed beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

