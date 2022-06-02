Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Head to Head Review

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maris-Tech and AmpliTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 397.51%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maris-Tech and AmpliTech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maris-Tech $2.08 million 1.96 N/A N/A N/A AmpliTech Group $5.28 million 3.65 -$4.76 million N/A N/A

Maris-Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AmpliTech Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maris-Tech and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A AmpliTech Group -39.13% -13.70% -12.28%

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats Maris-Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maris-Tech (Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual-channel low power encoder systems, multi-channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in unmanned vehicle and drone, space, homeland security, defense, and commercial industrial markets and applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About AmpliTech Group (Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It also provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bohemia, New York.

