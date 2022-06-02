MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.
MKTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of MKTW stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. MarketWise has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $16.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
