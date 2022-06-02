MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. MarketWise has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

