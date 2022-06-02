Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

NYSE MKFG opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.