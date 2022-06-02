Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.40.
NYSE:MLM traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.07. 314,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $316.73 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after purchasing an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
