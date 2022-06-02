Martin Vazquez Sells 5,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,656.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Martin Vazquez sold 258 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $6,800.88.

On Monday, May 2nd, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $915,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $40,963.10.

Shares of OM stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.92. 439,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.14. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OM. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 769.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 72,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

