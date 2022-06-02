Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Downgraded by CIBC

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863. Martinrea International has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

