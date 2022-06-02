Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $1,803,000.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. 9,728,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249,028. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,327,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,343,000 after buying an additional 50,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

